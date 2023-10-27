© 2023 MTPR
Labor department liaison will focus on education, workforce development in tribal communities

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published October 27, 2023 at 3:17 PM MDT

The Montana Department of Labor and Industry has created a new liaison position for tribes and Native American communities.

The state’s labor department has hired Don Wetzel Jr. to strengthen its relationship and support to Montana’s Indigenous population. Wetzel Jr., who is Blackfeet, previously held a similar position with the state Office of Public Instruction.

Labor Commissioner Sarah Swanson said in a new release Wetzel Jr. will add a needed voice in efforts to expand education and workforce development in tribal communities. Unemployment rates have been historically higher on American Indian reservations in Montana.

Wetzel Jr. says there’s plenty of untapped potential.

"You have our Native students doing fashion design. You have them telling their own stories through documentaries and music. And our kids are just bringing some amazing ideas to the forefront. So that type of entrepreneur attitude is what I would dream.”

Wetzel Jr. says he’d also like to see more investment in trades education and apprenticeship in tribal communities where the demand for such skills is high. He says traditional college settings aren’t right for everyone.

The department says Wetzel Jr.’s role will focus on youth ages 18 to 24.

Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
