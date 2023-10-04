Montana State Prison inmates complete an intensive year-long coding program

The first cohort of inmates at the Montana State Prison to complete an intensive, year-long coding program graduated Thursday. Previous graduates in other states have found jobs and reduced their recidivism rates.

Adam Wilson knew he was slated to speak at the graduation ceremony Thursday, but hadn’t quite decided on exactly what he would say until the night before.

“When I was a kid I finished things, projects. As an adult, not so much. Here was an opportunity to finish something,” Wilson said.

Sitting in his cell, he said he looked back at the two years he had served for an assault charge, and the rigorous coding course he completed. He said the words came and gave him chills.

“Today I’m especially grateful to say I’ve been granted parole. I feel this is a direct result of the hard work and completion of this class. I finished something other than a prison sentence,” Wilson said.

Wilson and 16 other graduates are the first cohort of the Last Mile coding program to graduate at Montana State Prison. The class teaches coding, software engineering and web design skills at prisons in 7 states.

Wilson said the course also gave him degrees in patience, humility and accountability.

The program was brought to Montana through funding from the Gianforte Family Foundation, a charitable giving organization started by Gov. Greg Gianforte.

Inmates selected for the program get a year's worth of training and are connected with further education and employment opportunities upon release through the Last Mile’s re-entry program. The organization said around 85% of graduates from the program find employment and nearly all have stayed out of prison.

Adam Wilson said he plans to continue his education with the Last Mile upon release. A second, larger cohort will begin lessons in the coming weeks.