Lolo National Forest requires Snowbowl to repair chairlifts before ski season

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published October 4, 2023 at 5:13 PM MDT

The Lolo National Forest is requiring Snowbowl ski area outside of Missoula to repair chairlifts and improve safety conditions before this year’s ski season. The Forest Service ordered an independent review of Snowbowl’s safety and operations after a chairlift accident in March involving a toddler.

Lolo National Forest Supervisor Carolyn Upton said an independent review into Snow Bowl’s safety was necessary after a chair on the Snow Park lift hit a tower and broke apart in March, sending a four-year-old boy and his father tumbling into the snow.

No injuries were reported from the accident, but a Forest Service report found that Snow Bowl had improperly modified the lift and created an “imminent danger” to skiers.

Upton said the independent review inspected the entire area over the summer and that Snowbowl is working to correct all issues before a planned Dec. 8 opening.

“They have a report and they’re working through the issues identified,” Upton said.

Upton said the national forest is willing to explore a partial opening of the area if the totality of repairs are not completed before the season begins.

Snowbowl operates under a conditional use permit from the Lolo National Forest, which can be revoked if the ski hill does not meet its conditions.

Snowbowl did not immediately respond to MTPR’s request for comment.

John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
