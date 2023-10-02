St. Peter's Health in Helena announces visitor restrictions

St. Peter’s Health in Helena announced Monday it’s implementing visitor restrictions due to a steady increase in cold, flu and COVID cases in the community.

Children under 12 are not allowed to visit patients. People with any cold and flu-like symptoms are also not permitted to visit.

Anyone with flu-like symptoms seeking care is required to wear a mask.

Other hospitals around the state still have visitation restrictions in place to limit the spread of flu and COVID.

Providers are also reminding Montanans to get their flu and updated COVID shots this fall.