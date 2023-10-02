© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Peter's Health in Helena announces visitor restrictions

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published October 2, 2023 at 5:06 PM MDT
St. Peter's Health in Helena, MT
Shaylee Ragar
/
Montana Public Radio
St. Peter's Health in Helena, MT

St. Peter’s Health in Helena announced Monday it’s implementing visitor restrictions due to a steady increase in cold, flu and COVID cases in the community.

Children under 12 are not allowed to visit patients. People with any cold and flu-like symptoms are also not permitted to visit.

Anyone with flu-like symptoms seeking care is required to wear a mask.

Other hospitals around the state still have visitation restrictions in place to limit the spread of flu and COVID.

Providers are also reminding Montanans to get their flu and updated COVID shots this fall.

Tags
Montana News St. Peter's Health
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information