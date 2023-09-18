© 2023 MTPR
Squirrels take out thousands of Missoula residents' electricity

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published September 18, 2023 at 4:55 PM MDT
Pine Squirrel in sunny day
bloodua/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Red Squirrel on a branch in a sunny day

Missoula’s squirrel population decreased by at least three this weekend after knocking out electricity to thousands of city residents.

At one point nearly 15,000 NorthWestern Energy customers lost power for roughly 45 minutes after a squirrel damaged a local substation.

Many Missoula customers temporarily lost their service Saturday morning, Sunday morning and again on Sunday evening.

NorthWestern Energy told Montana Public Radio squirrels are to blame for each disruption, adding that the bushy-tailed rodents are one of the leading causes of power outages.

Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
