© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

EPA to evaluate climate change's impact on Smurfit-Stone cleanup

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published September 7, 2023 at 4:49 AM MDT
The Smurfit-Stone Superfund site spans more than 3,200 acres of historic floodplain near Frenchtown. Community advocates and scientists are worried cancer-causing toxins may wash downstream in the event of a massive flooding event.
Austin Amestoy
The Smurfit-Stone Superfund site spans more than 3,200 acres of historic floodplain near Frenchtown. Community advocates and scientists are worried cancer-causing toxins may wash downstream in the event of a massive flooding event.

The federal government said it will evaluate how climate change could inform future cleanup decisions at the Smurfit-Stone Superfund site near Missoula.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Tuesday announced it will conduct a Climate Vulnerability Assessment starting later this month at the former pulp and paper mill.

The agency said the assessments help project managers design Superfund remedies that are ‘resilient in the face of a changing climate.’

The EPA said the assessments take factors such as drought, severe weather, temperature and wildfires into account.

The study will run alongside current Superfund remedial investigation and risk assessment work. Local residents and experts raised concerns earlier this year about how the EPA has approached the cleanup and whether the agency has done enough to keep toxic waste out of the Clark Fork River.

It is expected to wrap up sometime next year. The agency offered no specific end date.

The Smurfit-Stone Superfund site sits on a 3,200 acre historic floodplain 11 miles northwest of Missoula.

Tags
Montana News Environmental Protection AgencyEnvironmentClimate Vulnerability AssessmentSmurfit-Stone ContainerSuperfund
Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information