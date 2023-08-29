Gianforte appoints members to the panel tasked with forming new charter schools

Gov. Greg Gianforte in a statement Tuesday announced his appointments to the panel charged with approving new public charter schools in Montana.

Helmville resident Trish Schreiber has a background in private special education and advocated for public charter schools with right-leaning policy think-tank the Frontier Institute .

Cathy Kincheloe managed charter schools across the midwest for two decades before becoming a realtor and moving to Whitefish in the late 2000s.

The two will serve four-year terms on the Community School Choice Commission, which must have all members appointed by the end of the month. A legal suit seeking to overturn the law that gave the green light to charter schools in Montana is awaiting a decision from a Helena judge.