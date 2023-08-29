© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Gianforte appoints members to the panel tasked with forming new charter schools

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published August 29, 2023 at 5:27 PM MDT

Gov. Greg Gianforte in a statement Tuesday announced his appointments to the panel charged with approving new public charter schools in Montana.

Helmville resident Trish Schreiber has a background in private special education and advocated for public charter schools with right-leaning policy think-tank the Frontier Institute.

Cathy Kincheloe managed charter schools across the midwest for two decades before becoming a realtor and moving to Whitefish in the late 2000s.

The two will serve four-year terms on the Community School Choice Commission, which must have all members appointed by the end of the month. A legal suit seeking to overturn the law that gave the green light to charter schools in Montana is awaiting a decision from a Helena judge.

Tags
Montana News Greg GianforteTrish SchreiberCathy KincheloeCommunity School Choice Commission
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

Respond to a listener callout from Austin
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information