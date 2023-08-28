Plaintiffs in lawsuit challenging drag ban law seek another block on the policy

Lawyers in the ongoing case over legislation banning drag performances appeared in district court Monday in Helena. The law was temporarily blocked last month ahead of Montana Pride, and plaintiffs are requesting another stop to the policy going into effect.

Montana Pride concluded on August 6 and plaintiffs are requesting a further block while Federal District Court Judge Brian Morris considers the constitutionality of the legislation.

Morris ruled in July to temporarily block the 2023 state law banning drag performances in public places where minors could be present. Plaintiffs argue that the law is unconstitutional and violates free speech protections under the First Amendment.

Attorneys for the state said the law provides necessary clarifications for defining obscenity in regards to minors.

Morris’ initial block will remain in place until he rules on enjoining the law for the remainder of the case.