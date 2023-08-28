© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Plaintiffs in lawsuit challenging drag ban law seek another block on the policy

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published August 28, 2023 at 6:55 PM MDT
Montana Capitol, Helena, MT.
William Marcus
/
Montana Public Radio
Montana Capitol, Helena, MT.

Lawyers in the ongoing case over legislation banning drag performances appeared in district court Monday in Helena. The law was temporarily blocked last month ahead of Montana Pride, and plaintiffs are requesting another stop to the policy going into effect.

Montana Pride concluded on August 6 and plaintiffs are requesting a further block while Federal District Court Judge Brian Morris considers the constitutionality of the legislation.

Morris ruled in July to temporarily block the 2023 state law banning drag performances in public places where minors could be present. Plaintiffs argue that the law is unconstitutional and violates free speech protections under the First Amendment.

Attorneys for the state said the law provides necessary clarifications for defining obscenity in regards to minors.

Morris’ initial block will remain in place until he rules on enjoining the law for the remainder of the case.

Tags
Montana News Montana PrideBrian MorrisMontana Politics
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information