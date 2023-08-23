© 2023 MTPR
Montana News

Officials warn homeowners about property tax rebate scams

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published August 23, 2023 at 5:02 PM MDT

State officials are warning homeowners applying for the state’s property tax rebates to watch out for suspicious activity.

The rebate applications are free and require information like a homeowner's social security number, physical address and geocode. Directions for how to find that information is available on the Montana Department of Revenue’s website.

The department said it’s received reports of websites offering to find homeowners’ geocodes for a fee, which is a scam. Officials also warn of criminals trying to claim a rebate in someone else’s name.

Homeowners can apply for rebates up to $675 through Oct. 1. The department of revenue encourages Montanans to apply early to reduce the risk of identity theft. More information is available at mtrevenue.gov.

More than 100,000 homeowners have applied for the rebates since August 15.

Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
