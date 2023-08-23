Officials warn homeowners about property tax rebate scams
State officials are warning homeowners applying for the state’s property tax rebates to watch out for suspicious activity.
The rebate applications are free and require information like a homeowner's social security number, physical address and geocode. Directions for how to find that information is available on the Montana Department of Revenue’s website.
The department said it’s received reports of websites offering to find homeowners’ geocodes for a fee, which is a scam. Officials also warn of criminals trying to claim a rebate in someone else’s name.
Homeowners can apply for rebates up to $675 through Oct. 1. The department of revenue encourages Montanans to apply early to reduce the risk of identity theft. More information is available at mtrevenue.gov.
More than 100,000 homeowners have applied for the rebates since August 15.