FWP orders catch, kill and report for smallmouth bass in the Bitterroot River

Montana wildlife officials have implemented a mandatory catch, kill and report regulation for smallmouth bass along the entire Bitterroot River.

Anglers reported catching two of the fish in the Bitterroot this summer. Smallmouth bass are warmwater fish that can negatively affect populations of native coldwater fish, like cutthroat trout, if they gain a foothold.

Anglers who catch a smallmouth bass are now required to report the catch to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks within 24 hours by calling 406-542-5500. Fish must also be turned in whole to the agency within 10 days of catch. The agency says frozen fish are acceptable.