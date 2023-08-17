© 2023 MTPR
Montana homeowners are now eligible for up to $675 in property tax rebates

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published August 17, 2023 at 5:29 AM MDT

Montana homeowners can now apply to claim up to $675 in property tax rebates.

Residents who owned and lived in their home for at least seven months in 2022 qualify. The deadline to apply through the Montana Department of Revenue is Oct. 1.

The rebate application requires the home’s physical address, geocode, the amount of property taxes paid in 2022 and the names and Social Security numbers of the owner, any spouse and dependents. The state’s website has tools to find this information.

In June, homeowners across Montana saw hikes to their property values after reappraisal, by as much as 40%, which will subsequently increase their property tax bills.

Homeowners will be eligible to claim a second rebate up to $675 in 2024. More information is at getmyrebate.mt.gov.

Montana News Montana Department of RevenuetaxesMontana Politics
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
