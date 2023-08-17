Montana homeowners are now eligible for up to $675 in property tax rebates

Montana homeowners can now apply to claim up to $675 in property tax rebates.

Residents who owned and lived in their home for at least seven months in 2022 qualify. The deadline to apply through the Montana Department of Revenue is Oct. 1.

The rebate application requires the home’s physical address, geocode, the amount of property taxes paid in 2022 and the names and Social Security numbers of the owner, any spouse and dependents. The state’s website has tools to find this information.

In June, homeowners across Montana saw hikes to their property values after reappraisal, by as much as 40%, which will subsequently increase their property tax bills.