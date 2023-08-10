Officials issue a pre-evacuation notice for some residents near the Ridge Fire

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office issued a pre-evacuation notice for some residents along Highway 2 from Martin City to West Glacier due to the Ridge Fire.

Residents north of Spotted Bear Road in Martin City are included in the pre-evacuation area.

The fire has burned nearly 3,000 acres around the Hungry Horse Reservoir.

The sheriff’s office issued the pre-evacuation notice because of the potential for the fire to spread toward homes in the area. Officials are asking the community to prepare for evacuation, including making plans for homes, pets and livestock.

Police are notifying affected residents by going door to door.

A shelter has been set up in Columbia Falls. People are encouraged to call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 prior to your arrival.