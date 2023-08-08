© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Recent rains helped, but fire danger remains high in Montana

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published August 8, 2023 at 6:18 AM MDT
A sign that says "today's fire danger" is high.
Josh Burnham
Fire danger sign.

Cooler temperatures and scattered showers this weekend slowed western Montana’s recent fire activity, but officials say it’s only a temporary reprieve.

First, the good news: This weekend’s widespread rain and sustained cooler temperatures, gave local fire crews a badly needed shot in the arm. Fire officials Monday reported moderating fire behavior on most regional incidents that late last week rapidly grew under very hot and dry conditions.

The Flathead County Office of Emergency Services Monday announced the lifting of the evacuation notice on the Niarada Fire from Browns Meadow Pass to Highway 28. This includes Kofford Ridge Road and Battle Butte Road.

Officials also lifted a pre-evacuation warning for the Mill Pocket Fire.

Missoula fire protection agencies Monday lowered the local fire danger from ‘Very High” to “High”. That means dry grasses and needles can still ignite easily and fires can spread rapidly.

No one describes this weekend’s weather relief as a season-ending event. The National Weather Service predicts hot, dry and breezy conditions will return by the start of the weekend.

Tags
Montana News wildfireweatherNiarada FireMill Pocket Fire
Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information