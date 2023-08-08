Recent rains helped, but fire danger remains high in Montana

Cooler temperatures and scattered showers this weekend slowed western Montana’s recent fire activity, but officials say it’s only a temporary reprieve.

First, the good news: This weekend’s widespread rain and sustained cooler temperatures, gave local fire crews a badly needed shot in the arm. Fire officials Monday reported moderating fire behavior on most regional incidents that late last week rapidly grew under very hot and dry conditions.

The Flathead County Office of Emergency Services Monday announced the lifting of the evacuation notice on the Niarada Fire from Browns Meadow Pass to Highway 28. This includes Kofford Ridge Road and Battle Butte Road.

Officials also lifted a pre-evacuation warning for the Mill Pocket Fire.

Missoula fire protection agencies Monday lowered the local fire danger from ‘Very High” to “High”. That means dry grasses and needles can still ignite easily and fires can spread rapidly.

No one describes this weekend’s weather relief as a season-ending event. The National Weather Service predicts hot, dry and breezy conditions will return by the start of the weekend.