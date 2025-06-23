© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Montana’s congressional delegation praises U.S. strikes on Iran

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published June 23, 2025 at 1:39 PM MDT

America’s weekend airstrikes against three Iranian nuclear facilities earned unanimous praise from Montana’s Republican congressional delegation.

Montana’s senior U.S senator, Steve Daines, thanked President Donald Trump and the military in a social media post Saturday night. Daines declared Israel, America and the rest of the world are all safer because of their combined “bravery, courage and unrivaled skill.”

Sen. Tim Sheehy described the strikes as the “right decision,” noting Iran had every opportunity to give up its pursuit of nuclear weapons. Sheehy encouraged the Iranian people to rise up against their leaders.

Congressman Ryan Zinke said he’s praying for Iranian civilians who he says have been living under extremism for too long. Zinke warned the Iranian regime that if it doesn’t give up its nuclear ambitions, it will lose its army, navy, what’s left of its air force, not to mention the nation’s refineries.

Troy Downing, Montana’s eastern district House Representative issued a brief statement on X Sunday morning, saying Iran is the world’s number-one state sponsor of terror, adding the world is a safer place thanks to Trump’s leadership.

The Montana delegation’s praise stands in stark contrast to some congressional critics who condemn Trump for not seeking authorization for carrying out the airstrikes.
Tags
Montana News IranSteve DainesTim SheehyRyan ZinkeTroy Downing
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information