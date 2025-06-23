Montana’s congressional delegation praises U.S. strikes on Iran

America’s weekend airstrikes against three Iranian nuclear facilities earned unanimous praise from Montana’s Republican congressional delegation.

Montana’s senior U.S senator, Steve Daines, thanked President Donald Trump and the military in a social media post Saturday night. Daines declared Israel, America and the rest of the world are all safer because of their combined “bravery, courage and unrivaled skill.”

Sen. Tim Sheehy described the strikes as the “right decision,” noting Iran had every opportunity to give up its pursuit of nuclear weapons. Sheehy encouraged the Iranian people to rise up against their leaders.

Congressman Ryan Zinke said he’s praying for Iranian civilians who he says have been living under extremism for too long. Zinke warned the Iranian regime that if it doesn’t give up its nuclear ambitions, it will lose its army, navy, what’s left of its air force, not to mention the nation’s refineries.

Troy Downing, Montana’s eastern district House Representative issued a brief statement on X Sunday morning, saying Iran is the world’s number-one state sponsor of terror, adding the world is a safer place thanks to Trump’s leadership.

The Montana delegation’s praise stands in stark contrast to some congressional critics who condemn Trump for not seeking authorization for carrying out the airstrikes.

