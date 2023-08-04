© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Montana wildfire update for Aug. 3, 2023

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published August 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM MDT
Updated August 4, 2023 at 6:02 AM MDT
The Ridge Fire on the northern end of Hungry Horse Reservoir on August 3, 2023
Inciweb
The Ridge Fire on the northern end of Hungry Horse Reservoir on August 3, 2023

The 13,000 acre Middle Ridge Fire burning west of Ronan is listed at 25% containment. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ (CSKT) Division of Fire said crews continued mop up efforts Thursday.

North of Hungry Horse, all campers in the Emery Bay Campground and dispersed camp sites in the area north of the reservoir are under mandatory evacuation order. The Flathead National Forest service issued the evacuation order around 7 p.m. Thursday due to the Ridge Fire (not to be confused with the Middle Ridge Fire) burning more than 600 acres near the north end of Hungry Horse Reservoir. The agency says all campers in the Emery Bay Campground need to leave immediately due to the fire’s spread.

The almost 14,000 acre Niarada Fire west of Elmo continues actively burning in a mix of timber and brush.

There was a community meeting for the Big Knife, Niarada and Mill Pocket fires Thursday evening A video of that meeting is on the CSKT Division of Fire Facebook page.

Fast action stopped a brand new fire in its tracks Thursday on the northwest side of Highway 93 just north of Ravalli. The fast moving fire scorched about 20 acres before being knocked down by firefighters, helicopter bucket drops and two single engine air tankers.

Firefighters report good progress on the Colt Fire northwest of Seeley Lake. The fire remains most active on its southwest corner where crews Wednesday are dropping fire retardant attempting to prevent the flames from moving further south.

Firefighters continue working to contain several fires on the Flathead National Forest.

The Tin Soldier complex of fires east of Swan Lake has now burned an estimated 2,000 acres. Crews are setting up sprinklers and enhancing existing fire lines to protect private property and the Spotted Bear Ranger Station.

Hot, dry conditions will continue in west central and northwest Montana until cooler, wetter conditions move in Saturday.

Tags
Montana News Middle Ridge FireRonan MontanaConfederated Salish and Kootenai TribesConfederated Salish and Kootenai Division of FirewildfireNiarada FireBig Knife FireMill Pocket FireArlee Community CenterHighway 93Ravalli MontanaColt FireSeeley LakeSeeley Lake MontanaFlathead National ForestSwan LakeSpotted Bear Ranger DistrictTin Soldier Complex Fire
Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information