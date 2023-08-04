© 2023 MTPR
Billings Clinic to become Montana’s first Level 1 trauma center

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published August 4, 2023 at 6:34 AM MDT
Billings Clinic announced Thursday that it’s become the state’s first Level 1 trauma center.

The American College of Surgeons has verified that Billings Clinic meets all the requirements to be designated as a Level 1 trauma center.

The hospital said it has experienced a 55% increase in trauma patients since 2010. As a Level 1 trauma center, it will become the primary hospital that people with severe injuries are sent to in the region. Neighboring St. Vincent Hospital in Billings is also seeking Level 1 trauma status. Previously, the closest high level trauma centers were in Minneapolis, Denver, Salt Lake City and Seattle.

Billings Clinic’s foundation is working to raise $30 million to expand operating rooms, build a new facility to receive incoming patients and take on more medical students training to become trauma surgeons.

The hospital said it will also create a regional network between hospitals to more quickly transfer trauma patients to Billings from locations in Montana and Wyoming.

Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
