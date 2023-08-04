Billings Clinic to become Montana’s first Level 1 trauma center

Billings Clinic announced Thursday that it’s become the state’s first Level 1 trauma center.

The American College of Surgeons has verified that Billings Clinic meets all the requirements to be designated as a Level 1 trauma center.

The hospital said it has experienced a 55% increase in trauma patients since 2010. As a Level 1 trauma center, it will become the primary hospital that people with severe injuries are sent to in the region. Neighboring St. Vincent Hospital in Billings is also seeking Level 1 trauma status. Previously, the closest high level trauma centers were in Minneapolis, Denver, Salt Lake City and Seattle.

Billings Clinic’s foundation is working to raise $30 million to expand operating rooms, build a new facility to receive incoming patients and take on more medical students training to become trauma surgeons.

The hospital said it will also create a regional network between hospitals to more quickly transfer trauma patients to Billings from locations in Montana and Wyoming.