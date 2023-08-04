Billings Clinic and Logan Health announce they will merge in September

Two of the state’s largest hospital systems announced Thursday they will officially merge in September.

Earlier this year, Billings Clinic and Kalispell-based Logan Health announced they would combine into the state’s largest hospital system.

According to a press release, federal and state regulators approved the merger. The deal will be made official Sept. 1. Current Logan Health CEO Craig Lambrecht will lead the new organization.

A 10-member board will oversee the new hospital system. It’s unclear whether the new system will be renamed.

The hospitals argue the merger will improve employee retention, add specialty care and lead to lower costs to patients. The organizations say it will also allow them to create a rural emergency transport program.