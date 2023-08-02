Two more candidates announce campaigns to lead Office of Public Instruction

Two more candidates have announced campaigns to be the state’s top superintendent of public schools. There are now two Republicans and one Democrat in the race.

State Sen. Shannon O’Brien, a Democrat from Missoula, and Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction Sharyl Allen, a Republican in Helena, are running for the open job to lead the state’s K-12 schools.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Artnzen, a two-term Republican, cannot run again.

Allen will face Republican Susie Hedalen, the superintendent of Townsend public schools, in the GOP primary. Hedalen announced her campaign last month.

Allen has worked as Arntzen’s right hand at the state’s education department since 2020. She was previously the superintendent in Conrad, and has worked in public education for 40 years. Allen’s campaign did not return a request for comment by deadline.

O’Brien was elected a state senator in 2020. She’s taught at the high school and university levels and was dean of Missoula College. She also advised former Gov. Steve Bullock on education policy. In a statement, she said she’s looking forward to traveling the state to hear students’, families’ and teachers’ thoughts on improving public schools.

The official candidate filing period opens Jan. 11.