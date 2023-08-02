© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Two more candidates announce campaigns to lead Office of Public Instruction

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published August 2, 2023 at 6:07 PM MDT

Two more candidates have announced campaigns to be the state’s top superintendent of public schools. There are now two Republicans and one Democrat in the race.

State Sen. Shannon O’Brien, a Democrat from Missoula, and Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction Sharyl Allen, a Republican in Helena, are running for the open job to lead the state’s K-12 schools.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Artnzen, a two-term Republican, cannot run again.

Allen will face Republican Susie Hedalen, the superintendent of Townsend public schools, in the GOP primary. Hedalen announced her campaign last month.

Allen has worked as Arntzen’s right hand at the state’s education department since 2020. She was previously the superintendent in Conrad, and has worked in public education for 40 years. Allen’s campaign did not return a request for comment by deadline.

O’Brien was elected a state senator in 2020. She’s taught at the high school and university levels and was dean of Missoula College. She also advised former Gov. Steve Bullock on education policy. In a statement, she said she’s looking forward to traveling the state to hear students’, families’ and teachers’ thoughts on improving public schools.

The official candidate filing period opens Jan. 11.

Tags
Montana News Montana PoliticsMontana Office of Public InstructionSuperintendent of Public InstructionElsie ArntzenShannon O’BrienSusie HedalenSharyl Allen2024 elections
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information