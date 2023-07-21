Susie Hedalen announces campaign to lead the Office of Public Instruction

The superintendent of Townsend School District has announced a campaign for the top job overseeing all public schools in Montana.

Republican Susie Hedalen announced her campaign to lead the Montana Office of Public Instruction via social media, saying she wants to bring education back to basics. The seat is open as current Republican Superintendent of Public Schools Elsie Arntzen has reached her term limit.

Hedalen was appointed to the Board of Public Education by Gov. Greg Gianforte. She’s worked as a teacher and was previously deputy superintendent for the Montana Office of Public Instruction.

Five statewide seats in Montana that lead the Office of Public Instruction, Department of Justice, State Auditors’ office, Secretary of State’s office and Governor’s office will be up for election in 2024.