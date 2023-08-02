© 2023 MTPR
Montana News

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published August 2, 2023 at 6:06 PM MDT
Cooler temperatures and scattered showers expected this weekend

The hot and dry weather will continue for most of the northern Rockies through Thursday, but temporary relief is just around the corner. Cool weather could also help tamp down regional wildfires.

This summer’s relentless heat and drought gives way to significantly cooler temperatures, scattered showers and high humidity by the weekend.

Parts of eastern Montana could see heavy rain and even localized flash flooding through Saturday.

The National Weather Service forecast office in Great Falls is also calling for widespread precipitation and weekend highs in the upper 60’s and 70’s.

According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Brian Conlan, confidence is growing for scattered storms and showers in parts of western Montana.

“Many fires, especially through west central and southwest [Montana] could get beneficial rain out of this,” Conlan said.

Conlan said the multiple wildfires burning in the Flathead and Mission valleys could also benefit from both the expected cooler temperatures and higher humidity.

Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
