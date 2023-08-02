Cooler temperatures and scattered showers expected this weekend

The hot and dry weather will continue for most of the northern Rockies through Thursday, but temporary relief is just around the corner. Cool weather could also help tamp down regional wildfires.

This summer’s relentless heat and drought gives way to significantly cooler temperatures, scattered showers and high humidity by the weekend.

Parts of eastern Montana could see heavy rain and even localized flash flooding through Saturday.

The National Weather Service forecast office in Great Falls is also calling for widespread precipitation and weekend highs in the upper 60’s and 70’s.

According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Brian Conlan, confidence is growing for scattered storms and showers in parts of western Montana.

“Many fires, especially through west central and southwest [Montana] could get beneficial rain out of this,” Conlan said.

Conlan said the multiple wildfires burning in the Flathead and Mission valleys could also benefit from both the expected cooler temperatures and higher humidity.