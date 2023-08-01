© 2023 MTPR
Flathead and Lincoln among 10 counties declared disaster areas amid drought

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published August 1, 2023 at 6:13 PM MDT
A U.S. Drought Monitor map released July 25, 2023 shows northwest Montana experiencing a moderate to severe drought.
U.S. Drought Monitor
A U.S. Drought Monitor map released July 25, 2023 shows northwest Montana experiencing a moderate to severe drought.

The federal government has declared Flathead and Lincoln counties as primary natural disaster areas due to ongoing drought.

Last week Gov. Greg Gianforte asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to designate several counties as disaster areas because of severe drought, making ranchers and farmers eligible for low-interest loans from the federal government.

Eight other counties were also declared as contiguous disaster areas. The USDA says more counties could also meet requirements for federal aid if drought conditions worsen.

The USDA earlier this year issued disaster declarations for half of the state’s counties due to drought.

Producers have eight months to apply for federal loans from the date of the declaration in each county.

Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
