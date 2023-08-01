Flathead and Lincoln among 10 counties declared disaster areas amid drought

The federal government has declared Flathead and Lincoln counties as primary natural disaster areas due to ongoing drought.

Last week Gov. Greg Gianforte asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to designate several counties as disaster areas because of severe drought, making ranchers and farmers eligible for low-interest loans from the federal government.

Eight other counties were also declared as contiguous disaster areas. The USDA says more counties could also meet requirements for federal aid if drought conditions worsen.

The USDA earlier this year issued disaster declarations for half of the state’s counties due to drought.

Producers have eight months to apply for federal loans from the date of the declaration in each county.