Daines says he’s confident in McConnell's ability to lead after a health scare

Montana’s Republican Sen. Steve Daines said he’s confident in Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s leadership following his health scare yesterday in the U.S. Capitol.

Senator Daines was one of a handful of lawmakers flanking McConnell during Wednesday’s leadership press conference.

McConnell intended to open with an update on work to complete the annual National Defense Authorization Bill (NDAA).

“Good afternoon everyone. We’re on a path to finishing the NDAA this week. There's been good bipartisan cooperation and a string of,” he said.

McConnell trailed off mid-sentence and then froze for roughly 20 seconds before being ushered away from the podium.

Daines, who chairs the influential campaign arm of Senate Republicans, told Montana Public Radio he remains confident in McConnell’s ability to lead.

“I think the conference remains in good hands in his leadership. He’s 81-years-old. I think there was a dehydration issue there, is my sense,” Daines said.

McConnell returned to the podium shortly after the episode to field reporters’ questions. Daines said he answered them clearly and concisely.