Restrictions on fires and fishing are going into effect in northwest Montana

Fire officials announced Wednesday that Stage 1 fire restrictions will be implemented across most of northwest Montana this weekend. The move comes in advance of anticipated above normal temperatures and deepening drought conditions.

Stage 1 fire restrictions occur when there is an increasing fire danger or preparedness level. Stage 1 restrictions prevent building campfires, smoking outside and possessing or using fireworks, among other things.

Flathead National Forest Fire Prevention Officer Mike West said it is hot and dry in northwest Montana, adding that according to the extended weather outlook “conditions are not going to get better anytime soon.”

West said fire crews are responding to new human and lighting starts on an almost daily basis.

“Yeah, we’re right at that tipping point of having enough resources to keep up with initial attack. If we can’t get it within that first 24 hours, the fire fight could become an issue for sure,” West said.

Stage 1 fire restrictions will go into effect across most federal, state and local lands in northwest Montana Saturday morning.

Restrictions can vary by federal, state and county lands. A comprehensive list is available at www.mtfireinfo.org.

Violations can yield stiff fines ranging from $5,000 to $10,000. Jail time is also a possibility. Violators who start a fire can also be held liable for all suppression costs and damages.

Fishing restrictions

The first rivers in Montana have been closed to fishing due to hot dry weather. Fishing restrictions on rivers across the state have been steadily increasing this month as hot, dry weather continues to lower water levels and stress out fisheries.

Montana wildlife officials closed fishing Wednesday on the Madison River from the Madison Dam to the Warm Springs boat launch near Norris.

Starting Wednesday, officials are also implementing partial restrictions on stretches of the Clark Fork, Big Hole and Gallatin rivers, with restrictions already in place on the Beaverhead, Ruby, Bitterroot, Jefferson, Sun and Yellowstone rivers. These restrictions prohibit fishing between 2 p.m. and midnight.

Additional full closures to protect native bull trout are also in effect on the mouths of St. Regis River and Fish, Cedar and Rattlesnake creeks in the Clark Fork watershed around Missoula.