Grizzly euthanized due to conflicts with people on Hungry Horse Reservoir

State wildlife officials have euthanized a grizzly bear due to several conflicts with people and boaters on the Hungry Horse Reservoir.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) received reports of a bear approaching people and damaging boats on the east side of the reservoir. The damaged boats were beached along the shore and did not have attractants on board.

FWP determined that the bear was food habituated and did not run away from loud noises. Wildlife officials are reminding the public to report food-conditioned bears and to safely store food and other attractants.