Montana News
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Grizzly euthanized due to conflicts with people on Hungry Horse Reservoir

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published July 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM MDT
A sign in a national forest from the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee explains how to secure attractants from wildlife by keeping a clean camp and hanging food, garbage and toiletries at least 10 feet up and four feet from any vertical support. Food and attractants can also be stored in hard-sided vehicles or bear-resistant containers.
Josh Burnham
/
A sign in a national forest explains how to secure attractants from wildlife near camp.

State wildlife officials have euthanized a grizzly bear due to several conflicts with people and boaters on the Hungry Horse Reservoir.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) received reports of a bear approaching people and damaging boats on the east side of the reservoir. The damaged boats were beached along the shore and did not have attractants on board.

FWP determined that the bear was food habituated and did not run away from loud noises. Wildlife officials are reminding the public to report food-conditioned bears and to safely store food and other attractants.

