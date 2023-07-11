Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks issues the first fishing restrictions of the year

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has issued Montana’s first fishing restrictions of the year due to warm water and low flows. Under the Hoot Owl fishing rules, portions of the Sun and lower Madison rivers will close to all fishing daily from 2 p.m. to midnight.

Specifically, the Hoot-Owl restrictions on the Sun are issued from the Highway 287 bridge to the mouth of Muddy Creek. The restrictions on the Madison are in effect from the Warm Springs Boat Launch to the confluence with the Jefferson River.

The restrictions are designed to protect fish that become more susceptible to disease and mortality under those conditions. The restrictions take effect Wednesday and will continue until conditions improve.