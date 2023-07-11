© 2023 MTPR
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks issues the first fishing restrictions of the year

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published July 11, 2023 at 5:27 PM MDT
Fly fisherman stock photo.
U.S. Forest Service Northern Region
/

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has issued Montana’s first fishing restrictions of the year due to warm water and low flows. Under the Hoot Owl fishing rules, portions of the Sun and lower Madison rivers will close to all fishing daily from 2 p.m. to midnight.

Specifically, the Hoot-Owl restrictions on the Sun are issued from the Highway 287 bridge to the mouth of Muddy Creek. The restrictions on the Madison are in effect from the Warm Springs Boat Launch to the confluence with the Jefferson River.

The restrictions are designed to protect fish that become more susceptible to disease and mortality under those conditions. The restrictions take effect Wednesday and will continue until conditions improve.

Montana News Montana Fish, Wildlife & ParksSun RiverMadison RiverHoot Owl Fishing RestrictionsEnvironment
Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
