© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News

Nursing group speaks out against proposal to cut education requirements

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published July 10, 2023 at 6:07 PM MDT
Nurse working in a hospital
/
iStock

The Montana Nursing Association is speaking out against proposed changes to state rules that would eliminate required continuing education courses for nurses.

The Montana Department of Labor is proposing to cut 12 hours of continuing education for Advanced Practice Nurses to renew their license.

Labor officials say there hasn’t been a spike in complaints related to incompetent practice since those education requirements were put on hold to keep nurses on the job during the pandemic.

The Montana Nursing Association says the changes are dangerous and will make it harder for nurses to keep up with “rapid advancements” in health care.

The state will hold a public hearing on the proposed rule changes July 21.

Tags
Montana News Montana Nurses AssociationMontana Labor DepartmentAdvanced Practice Nurses
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information