Nursing group speaks out against proposal to cut education requirements

The Montana Nursing Association is speaking out against proposed changes to state rules that would eliminate required continuing education courses for nurses.

The Montana Department of Labor is proposing to cut 12 hours of continuing education for Advanced Practice Nurses to renew their license.

Labor officials say there hasn’t been a spike in complaints related to incompetent practice since those education requirements were put on hold to keep nurses on the job during the pandemic.

The Montana Nursing Association says the changes are dangerous and will make it harder for nurses to keep up with “rapid advancements” in health care.

The state will hold a public hearing on the proposed rule changes July 21.