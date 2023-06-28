MT will obtain nearly $630 million to help expand broadband access statewide

Montana is set to receive nearly $630 million to expand broadband access in the state. State officials say they’re now in the planning phase to decide where broadband access will be expanded. The funding is part of a massive federal investment from the 2021 infrastructure bill.

Speaking at the White House, President Joe Biden likened the broadband expansion initiative to the 1936 Rural Electrification Act.

“Today, Kamala and I are making an equally historic investment to connect everyone in America to affordable high speed internet by 2030,” Biden said.

Most places in America that lack high-speed internet are rural.

Fewer than 6% of Montanans have access to fiber optic service, says Tyler Cooper with the research and advocacy group Broadband Now. He agrees the infrastructure act funding is historic.

“It is the most holistic approach to closing the digital divide in the U.S. ever,” Cooper said.

Montana’s Republican congressional delegation voted against the infrastructure bill, but Gov. Greg Gianforte and other Republican governors are embracing the broadband money.

“Broadband access at this point is seen as vital to economic development,” Eric Raile said.

Raile teaches political science at Montana State University Bozeman.

“There seems to be real demand for it in rural areas, which feel like they’ve been left behind in some respects,” Raile said.

Gianforte said broadband is crucial for good-paying jobs.

Tyler Cooper with Broadband Now said previous funding often didn’t reach those most in need because internet companies decided where to expand their networks.

He said this funding is different because each state will be required to craft plans with public input and get federal approval before the money is distributed.

“Handing the reins to these sort of state broadband offices and having them in charge of putting together a plan with local communities is just about the best way I can think of to try and make this more effective,” Cooper said.

He said that transparency should help the most underserved communities finally connect to the internet, leveling the economic playing field for rural America.