Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Judge orders Gianforte to release all records in a bad actor mining case

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published June 27, 2023 at 5:37 PM MDT

A Lewis and Clark County District Court has ordered the Gianforte Administration to release all records in an ongoing case under Montana’s “bad actor” mining law.

District Court Judge Christopher Abbott says the governor’s office has six weeks to hand over information requested by conservation groups that are questioning the state’s dismissal of a bad actor case.

The law prevents a mining company or executive with a record of not cleaning up previous mining sites or compensating the state for reclamation from getting any new permits to mine.

Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) filed a bad actor enforcement in 2018 against a former leader of the now defunct Pegasus Gold Company who has joined a new group considering mining for silver in the Cabinet Mountains. However DEQ requested the case be dismissed in 2021, citing the election of governor Greg Gianforte.

Conservation groups Montana Environmental Information Center and Earthworks filed a records request for communications between Gianforte and the mining executive and his new company related to the ”bad actor” provision. The Gianforte Administration has not released anything under this request.

The governor's office did not immediately respond to MTPR’s request for comment.

Gianforte AdministrationChristopher AbbottMontana Department of Environmental QualityPegasus Gold CorporationGreg GianforteMontana Environmental Information CenterEarthworks
