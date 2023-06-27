EPA conducts internal review of alleged collusion with Butte mining companies

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said it has reviewed allegations that agency officials in Butte improperly colluded with mining companies in attempts to discredit scientists studying health problems in the community.

The agency has decided to refer the matter to its inspector general.

This week, the Montana Standard first reported EPA conducted an internal review of the allegations and is sending the case to the agency's Inspector General.

MTPR confirmed with Taylor Gillespie, public affairs director for EPA Region 8, that the report was sent to the inspector general.

Concern about EPA officials allegedly coordinating improperly with mining companies was sparked by an article published in February by Investigate West. That report found agency officials in Butte had worked to discredit scientific studies that suggested the community may be experiencing health problems from metals exposure.

Reported communications showed officials had coordinated their response with employees of Atlantic Richfield and Montana Resources.

Atlantic Richfield, owned by oil giant BP, is the responsible party for superfund cleanup in Butte related to historical mining waste. Montana Resources, owned by billionaire Dennis Washington, runs the single operating copper mine left in Butte.

After a visit to Butte in March, EPA Region 8 Administrator KC Becker said the agency was committed to being more transparent and would review health data to identify potential gaps . Currently the only health study funded through the superfund cleanup is a long-term blood lead monitoring study. That study has found a decrease in elevated blood lead levels in Butte’s kids.

The EPA Office of the Inspector General did not immediately respond to a request for comment.