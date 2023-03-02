© 2023 MTPR
Environment
Study finds fewer children with elevated blood lead levels in Butte

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published March 2, 2023 at 7:11 AM MST
Map of sampled properties in Butte

The amount of children in Butte who have elevated blood lead levels has dropped more than 25% in the last 20 years, according to a study that was presented to the community last week.

The findings were published in 2020 and presented to a meeting of the Butte Citizen’s Technical Environmental Committee that was evaluating the effectiveness of the community’s Residential Metals Abatement Program. The study tested thousands of residents’ blood lead levels as part of a program looking into human health risks from exposure to historic mining.

The Centers for Disease Control defines elevated blood levels as being in the top 2.5% of recent national averages, and lowered the threshold from the one measured in the study in 2021. The CDC says no safe level of blood lead in children has been found.

The rate of children with elevated blood lead is still higher in Butte than nationally. The study authors identified older homes with lead paint as the most prevalent remaining risk factor.

A third phase of testing is ongoing and scheduled to conclude in 2024.

John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
