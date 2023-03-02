Study finds fewer children with elevated blood lead levels in Butte

The amount of children in Butte who have elevated blood lead levels has dropped more than 25% in the last 20 years, according to a study that was presented to the community last week.

The findings were published in 2020 and presented to a meeting of the Butte Citizen’s Technical Environmental Committee that was evaluating the effectiveness of the community’s Residential Metals Abatement Program. The study tested thousands of residents’ blood lead levels as part of a program looking into human health risks from exposure to historic mining.

The Centers for Disease Control defines elevated blood levels as being in the top 2.5% of recent national averages, and lowered the threshold from the one measured in the study in 2021. The CDC says no safe level of blood lead in children has been found.

The rate of children with elevated blood lead is still higher in Butte than nationally. The study authors identified older homes with lead paint as the most prevalent remaining risk factor.

A third phase of testing is ongoing and scheduled to conclude in 2024.