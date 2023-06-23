Debate over MT’s abortion protections continues one year after the Dobbs decision

In the year since the United States Supreme Court overturned federal protections for abortion, access to services has not changed in Montana. But that’s not for lack of trying by Republicans, as debate over the issue is far from over.

Montana Republican lawmakers passed more bills restricting access to abortion during the 2023 legislative session than any other in at least the past two decades.

At a recent state GOP convention, Gov. Greg Gianforte counted that as a major win for the party and said it will continue to be a priority.

“And I’m thankful that the state Legislature sent me very strong pro-life legislation,” Gianforte said. “We’re going to protect life in Montana.”

But those anti-abortion bills will, or already have been, challenged in court, preventing them from taking effect. And a ruling from the Montana Supreme Court earlier this spring striking down an anti-abortion law affirmed the state’s constitutional protections for the right to terminate a pregnancy.

Even so, advocates for access to abortion say they won’t let their guard down.

More than 100 medical professionals in Montana recently signed onto a letter asking state officials to “cease their dangerous attacks on reproductive health.” That includes Emily Fleming, an emergency medicine physician in Whitefish.

“Abortion bans and restrictions aren’t fair for doctors or our patients,” Fleming said. “They are flat out dangerous.”

The letter cites cases in states where pregnant patients have had to delay treatment for life-threatening conditions due to abortion restrictions. Providers say they don’t want Montana residents to face the same challenge.

Democrats say abortion will be a key issue they hammer during the 2024 election.

In a call with reporters Friday, leaders in the Montana Democratic Party highlighted races up and down the ballot, from state House seats to the state Supreme Court, and especially the U.S. Senate seat held by Jon Tester, the lone Democrat holding statewide office who’s up for re-election.

Sheila Hogan is executive director of the party.

“The stakes for 2024 are extremely high,” Hogan said.