Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Montana delegates back Fort Belknap Reservation water rights bill in Congress

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published June 19, 2023 at 5:08 PM MDT
Josh Burnham
/

Montana’s entire congressional delegation is backing a new attempt to ratify water rights for the Gros Ventre and Assiniboine Tribes on the Fort Belknap Reservation in northern Montana.

Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines introduced the policy in the U.S. Senate last week. It would provide $1.3 billion to the Fort Belknap Indian Community for infrastructure improvements, including ongoing irrigation work on the Milk River. The act would also return more than 37,000 acres of land to the tribes.

The tribes’ government passed an initial version of the compact in 2001, and the policy has lingered in Congress for more than a decade. Fort Belknap Indian Community Council President Jeffrey Stiffarm said he’s betting bipartisan support this time will get it across the finish line.

“So, this is very historical for us that we’re going to be able to actually use our water for what it was meant to be,” Stiffarm said.

Congress will need to approve the compact for it to move forward. Reps. Matt Rosendale and Ryan Zinke and Gov. Greg Gianforte also said they support the policy. The Fort Belknap Reservation is the last in Montana without a water rights agreement.

Montana News Montana PoliticsU.S. CongressFort Belknap ReservationFort Belknap Indian CommunityFort Belknap Assiniboine and Gros Ventre TribesMilk RiverJeffrey StiffarmSteve DainesJon TesterMatt RosendaleRyan ZinkeGreg Gianforte
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
