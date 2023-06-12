News briefs: Flathead supervisor transfers within Forest Service, Ennis bear killed

The Flathead National Forest supervisor is taking a new Forest Service position at the Northern Regional Office in Missoula

Austin Amestoy | Montana Public Radio

Flathead National Forest Supervisor Kurt Steele is leaving his post after accepting a new role within the Forest Service. A spokesperson with the agency’s Region 1 office confirmed the news, which was first reported by the Flathead Beacon .

In an email, Forest Service spokesperson Dan Hottle said Steele was offered a position as deputy director at the agency’s Northern Regional Office, which is headquartered in Missoula.

Steele oversaw the management of 2.3 million acres of forest in northwest Montana for the last three-and-a-half years. He recently drew public backlash for the Flathead agency’s handling of a proposed resort expansion at Holland Lake in the Swan Valley. The agency said Steele’s transition is not related to that controversy.

Officials say they will investigate a grizzly bear killed by a hunter in the Madison range

John Hooks | Montana Public Radio

A grizzly bear in the Madison range southeast of Ennis was killed by a hunter last week.

According to Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks (FWP), the shooting was in self defense after a close, surprise encounter between the hunter and the bear, which caused the bear to charge. The hunter shot the bear with a pistol and was not injured.

FWP said the bear had no known previous interactions with people, and that it’s investigating the event.