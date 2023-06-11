© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Veto override fails for child welfare system reform bill

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published June 11, 2023 at 1:01 AM MDT

Efforts to override the governor’s veto of a bill aiming to reform Montana’s child welfare system failed by just a few votes.

House Bill 37 was championed by its supporters as a bipartisan product of two years of work over the interim.

It would have required that caseworkers obtain a warrant before removing a child from their home, and require that children in removal cases be appointed their own attorneys. It would change state law so that substance use and disorderly living conditions do not equate to physical or psychological harm, and require courts to schedule initial hearings more quickly.

Gianforte vetoed the bill, writing that the emergency exceptions to the warrant requirement were too narrowly defined and would put children at risk for significant harm.

Republican Rep. Jennifer Carlson of Manhattan carried the bill and said in a statement she’s disappointed in the outcome, calling it “critically necessary” reform. She said lawmakers will continue to work on the legislation through the next interim, and noted other child welfare bills succeeded.

For example, the requirement that children be appointed their own counsel and the creation of a task force on the issue passed in separate bills.

Tags
Montana News Montana PoliticsMontana LegislatureGreg GianforteJennifer Carlson
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information