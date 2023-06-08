A black bear entered a camp and injured a sleeping woman

A black bear injured a commercial rafting guide Wednesday morning near Glacier National Park.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) officials say the woman, another guide and three clients were camping along the Middle Fork of the Flathead River.

The guide reported she was sleeping outside on the ground. The bear attacked her around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Members of the group woke up and deployed bear spray but told officials the bear returned multiple times.

The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. State officials are investigating the incident and searching for the bear. FWP reminds recreationists to stay alert, carry bear spray and follow food storage orders.