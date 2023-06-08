© 2023 MTPR
Montana News

A black bear entered a camp and injured a sleeping woman

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published June 8, 2023 at 5:05 PM MDT
Black bear. File photo.
iStock
Black bear. File photo.

A black bear injured a commercial rafting guide Wednesday morning near Glacier National Park.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) officials say the woman, another guide and three clients were camping along the Middle Fork of the Flathead River.

The guide reported she was sleeping outside on the ground. The bear attacked her around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Members of the group woke up and deployed bear spray but told officials the bear returned multiple times.

The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. State officials are investigating the incident and searching for the bear. FWP reminds recreationists to stay alert, carry bear spray and follow food storage orders.

Find more information on bear safety on the FWP website.

Tags
Montana News wildlifeblack bearsMontana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
