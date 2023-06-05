Lewis & Clark County makes plans to reopen mental health facility

A mental health facility for helping those in crisis may reopen its doors in Lewis & Clark County. State funding is giving crisis services in the county a boost.

Lewis & Clark County commissioners approved a grant from state health officials June 1 that designates nearly $800,000 to mental health crisis support. The funds will establish a coalition to help the county reassess its crisis services as well as hire more staff. The county also plans to reopen its 24/7 crisis stabilization facility, Journey Home, which closed its doors in 2020.

“That facility will serve folks that are in crisis, need stabilization,” said Lewis & Clark County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen. “We want to keep them in our community, keep them out of the hospital if possible, keep them out of detention if possible.”

Hunthauser says the county hopes to contract Many Rivers Whole Health to operate the facility, but the details of that agreement have not been finalized.