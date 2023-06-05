© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Attorney general looks to the state Supreme Court to stall youth climate lawsuit

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published June 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM MDT
Missoula High School students join in the nationwide "climate strike", March 15, 2019.
Josh Burnham
/
Missoula High School students join in the nationwide "climate strike", March 15, 2019.

Montana’s attorney general is again trying to avoid going to trial in a lawsuit that will determine whether the state’s contributions to climate change are violating young Montanans’ right to a clean environment.

The 16 youth plaintiffs say by promoting fossil fuel production, Montana is violating their constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment.

In May, lawyers for the state requested the case be partially dismissed in light of legislation passed during the 2023 session changing Montana’s Environmental Policy Act. Those changes prevent state regulators from analyzing greenhouse gas emissions and climate change effects when assessing the environmental impacts of a proposed development project. 

District Court Judge Kathy Seeley denied the state’s request and upheld the June 12 trial date. The AG has now submitted an emergency petition requesting Judge Seeley’s decision be reviewed by the Montana Supreme Court. The trial could be delayed, depending on how the Supreme Court rules.

Attorneys for the youth plaintiffs say this is the latest in a long list of stall-tactics from the state to avoid trial. A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office in an emailed statement said the district court does not have existing laws or policies to rule on because of the legislative changes during the 2023 session.

Tags
Montana News EnvironmentMontana Attorney GeneralAustin KnudsenMontana Supreme CourtMontana Environmental Policy Actclimate change
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information