© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

U.S. House passes bill to suspend debt limit without support of MT representatives

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published June 1, 2023 at 7:25 PM MDT
Montana Republican congressmen candidates Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale (left to right).
U.S. House of Representatives
/
Montana Republican congressmen Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale (left to right).

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday night to suspend the debt limit until after the 2024 election.

The package made it out of the chamber and passed to the Senate on a bipartisan 314 to 117 vote without the support of Montana’s two representatives.

Republican Congressman Matt Rosendale, representing Montana’s eastern district, radared his intent Sunday to oppose the bill. Rosendale, a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, says it tacks trillions of additional dollars on to the national debt.

Republican Ryan Zinke, who represents Montana’s western congressional district, took to Twitter Wednesday to explain his ‘no’ vote. Zinke conceded the bill “was not all bad,” saying it contained needed updates on energy permitting reforms and negotiated spending reductions.

Like Rosendale, however, Zinke could not support the package saying it added trillions to the national debt.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the U.S. could default on its debt obligations by June 5 if lawmakers do not act in time to raise the federal debt ceiling.

Tags
Montana News U.S. House of RepresentativesRyan ZinkeMatt RosendaleJanet YellenU.S. Senate
Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information