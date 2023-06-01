U.S. House passes bill to suspend debt limit without support of MT representatives

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday night to suspend the debt limit until after the 2024 election.

The package made it out of the chamber and passed to the Senate on a bipartisan 314 to 117 vote without the support of Montana’s two representatives.

Republican Congressman Matt Rosendale, representing Montana’s eastern district, radared his intent Sunday to oppose the bill. Rosendale, a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, says it tacks trillions of additional dollars on to the national debt.

Republican Ryan Zinke, who represents Montana’s western congressional district, took to Twitter Wednesday to explain his ‘no’ vote. Zinke conceded the bill “was not all bad,” saying it contained needed updates on energy permitting reforms and negotiated spending reductions.

Like Rosendale, however, Zinke could not support the package saying it added trillions to the national debt.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the U.S. could default on its debt obligations by June 5 if lawmakers do not act in time to raise the federal debt ceiling.