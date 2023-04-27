© 2023 MTPR
Montana News
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

News briefs: federal court hears fire retardant lawsuit and halts Cabinet-Yaak timber sale

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published April 27, 2023 at 3:39 AM MDT
An air tanker drops retardant on the Buffalo Fire, burning in Powder River County, MT, July 23, 2020.
BLM Montana/Dakotas
/
An air tanker drops retardant on the Buffalo Fire, burning in Powder River County, MT, July 23, 2020.

Federal court hears arguments over U.S. Forest Service use of fire retardant near water

A federal court in Missoula Monday heard oral arguments in a case that could restrict the use of fire retardant near lakes, rivers and streams.

The case brought by Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics argues that the U.S. Forest Service dumped nearly 800,000 gallons of fire retardant into waterways between 2012 and 2019, despite a previous court ruling preventing the agency from doing so.

Executive Director Andy Stahl says retardant is a known pollutant that can harm fish and people. He says the case seeks to block the Forest Service from using fire retardant near waterways while the agency applies for a permit from environmental regulators.

“You can certainly dump retardant on the hayfield next door to the water, just keep it out of the water,” Stahl said.

The Forest Service declined to comment on the latest case, but the agency recently told congress it’s working with regulators to obtain a permit to use fire retardant near waterways. That could take three years. The agency also said less than one percent of retardant drops impact waterbodies and that it’s an essential tool for protecting life and property from destructive wildfires.

A decision in the case is expected before the summer wildfire season.

Federal court halts work on timber sale in Cabinet-Yaak

A federal court Monday halted work on a timber sale in the northwest corner of the state. Environmental groups say the project would hurt grizzly bears.

The Knotty Pine project on the Kootenai National Forest totals about 56,000 acres and would include roughly 2,600 acres of commercial logging.

A handful of environmental groups argued in Missoula District Court that would negatively impact the roughly 55 bears that live in the Cabinet-Yaak ecosystem and that the U.S Forest Service failed to assess the logging project’s impact on the threatened population.

The court ordered the U.S. Forest Service to halt all work on the project while the case plays out.

The U.S Forest Service declined to comment on the case.

Tags
Montana News U.S. Forest ServiceForest Service Employees for Environmental EthicsAndy StahlKnotty PineKootenai National ForestCabinet-Yaak ecosystemEnvironment
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
