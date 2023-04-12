Former state legislator and Speaker of the Montana House Bob Marks dies

A former state legislator and Speaker of the Montana House died this week. Bob Marks passed away Monday at his home in Clancy.

According to his obituary the longtime southwest Montana rancher entered politics in 1968. He held a variety of Republican leadership positions, including a two-term stint as Speaker of the state House.

In 1989, Governor Stan Stephens appointed Marks to lead the Montana Department of Administration, a position he held for four years.

In a wide ranging 2008 interview , Marks told former Montana Secretary of State Bob Brown that while he enjoyed his extensive career in state politics, “The most important thing you’ve ever done is have a family and be connected to your friends.”

Marks is survived by his wife of over seven decades, Barbara and their six children. He was 91 years old.