Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Two anti-abortion bills await the governor's signature

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published April 7, 2023 at 5:16 PM MDT
Reproductive rights advocates gathered in the Capitol in Helena, MT Friday, April 7, 2023 to protest anti-abortion legislation.
Shaylee Ragar
/
Reproductive rights advocates gathered in the Capitol in Helena, MT Friday, April 7, 2023 to protest anti-abortion legislation.

The first of nearly a dozen anti-abortion bills have passed the Montana Legislature and are headed for the governor’s desk. Reproductive rights advocates rallied in Helena on the same day.

Supporters of access to abortion gathered in the Capitol Friday to protest policies they say violate the right for residents to make private health care decisions.

Dr. Caitlin Blau with Blue Mountain Clinic, disputed Republican lawmakers’ characterization of abortion as dangerous and unethical.

“I’ve heard a lot of misinformation in the last two weeks so I want us all to be very clear on this point – abortions are good, they are moral, they are safe, liberating and empowering," Blau said.

Just a few hours later, the state Senate passed two bills aimed at abortion.

House Bill 721,carried by Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier, would ban dilation and evacuation procedures — which is the most commonly used method to terminate pregnancy in the second trimester.

Republican Sen. Steve Hinebauch presented it on the floor.

“I will never yield in my belief that life begins at conception and deserves to be protected,” he said.

The Senate also passed House Bill 786, which would require the state to track negative health outcomes due to medication abortions.

The Kaiser Family Foundation says that medication abortions have long been safe and effective.

Both bills will soon land on Gov. Greg Gianforte’s desk for consideration. In 2021, Gianforte signed several anti-abortion bills into law, which are now tied up in court.

Tags
Montana News abortionMontana LegislatureMatt RegierSteve HinebauchCaitlin BlauBlue Mountain ClinicGreg GianforteHealth care
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee began covering state government and politics for Montana Public Radio in August 2020. Originally from Belgrade, Montana, she graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program and previously worked as a reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and UM’s Legislative News Service. Please share tips, questions and concerns by emailing shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu. 
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
