Missoula Police Department responds to alleged threats at Hellgate High School

The Missoula Police Department says three female juveniles were taken into custody Wednesday regarding alleged threats made against Hellgate High School. No violence occurred and no one was injured. The threats were first reported at about 10:30 Wednesday morning.

Hellgate was locked down and law enforcement surrounded the school. Missoula County Public School officials implemented a "soft perimeter lock-in" at most other district schools. That means instruction continued as normal, but students were not allowed outside for lunch, recess, or any other activities. The neighboring Lolo School District also went into perimeter lockdown as a precautionary measure.

MCPS evacuated Hellgate as police provided security for students and staff. Police say the investigation into the incident continues and police say there is no threat to the community.

Missoula school officials say classes at Hellgate High will be held as usual Thursday. Students wanting additional emotional support are encouraged to reach out to teachers or staff to connect with available services.

