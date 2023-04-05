© 2023 MTPR
Montana News

Missoula Police Department responds to alleged threats at Hellgate High School

By Edward F. O'Brien
Published April 5, 2023 at 5:03 PM MDT
Text messages sent from Missoula County Public Schools to parents of Hellgate High School students warn of lockdowns at the school. The messages say students and staff are safe, and more updates will come as they're available.
Text messages sent from Missoula County Public Schools to parents of Hellgate High School students warn of lockdowns at the school on April 05, 2023.

The Missoula Police Department says three female juveniles were taken into custody Wednesday regarding alleged threats made against Hellgate High School. No violence occurred and no one was injured. The threats were first reported at about 10:30 Wednesday morning.

Hellgate was locked down and law enforcement surrounded the school. Missoula County Public School officials implemented a "soft perimeter lock-in" at most other district schools. That means instruction continued as normal, but students were not allowed outside for lunch, recess, or any other activities. The neighboring Lolo School District also went into perimeter lockdown as a precautionary measure.

MCPS evacuated Hellgate as police provided security for students and staff. Police say the investigation into the incident continues and police say there is no threat to the community.

Missoula school officials say classes at Hellgate High will be held as usual Thursday. Students wanting additional emotional support are encouraged to reach out to teachers or staff to connect with available services.

Montana News Missoula Police DepartmentHellgate High SchoolMissoula County Public SchoolsEducation
O'Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O'Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter.
