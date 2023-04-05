© 2023 MTPR
Couple appeals an order to demolish their home in Glacier National Park

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published April 5, 2023 at 7:27 AM MDT

A California couple is appealing an order to demolish the home they’re building inside Glacier National Park.

The Flathead Conservation District in March ordered John and Stacey Ambler to demolish the unfinished home on private property along McDonald Creek. The district said the couple failed to apply for the permit required to make changes to the creek while building their home.

The district ordered the house to be demolished by Nov. 1 and said the couple would need to apply for the required permit to do that work by Monday.

The couple instead filed for a declaratory ruling, meaning the board will review its decision through an administrative hearing process, which could take months. The hearing officer will make a recommendation based on information submitted during the hearing. District board members will vote on whether to follow that recommendation.

The Amblers will also have the option to take the issue to court after the hearing.

Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
