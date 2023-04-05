Couple appeals an order to demolish their home in Glacier National Park

A California couple is appealing an order to demolish the home they’re building inside Glacier National Park.

The Flathead Conservation District in March ordered John and Stacey Ambler to demolish the unfinished home on private property along McDonald Creek. The district said the couple failed to apply for the permit required to make changes to the creek while building their home.

The district ordered the house to be demolished by Nov. 1 and said the couple would need to apply for the required permit to do that work by Monday.

The couple instead filed for a declaratory ruling, meaning the board will review its decision through an administrative hearing process, which could take months. The hearing officer will make a recommendation based on information submitted during the hearing. District board members will vote on whether to follow that recommendation.

The Amblers will also have the option to take the issue to court after the hearing.