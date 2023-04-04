© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

State Senate advances bill to use marijuana tax revenue for habitat restoration

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published April 4, 2023 at 6:50 AM MDT

The Senate has advanced a plan to use marijuana tax revenue to pay for habitat purchases and restoration. It will likely need to be reconciled with a House bill that has other plans for the money.

The Senate bill keeps marijuana sales tax funds going to conservation programs like Habitat Montana, while adding an allocation for maintenance on county roads.

Senator Jeff Welborn, from Dillon, spoke in support of the bill.

“It’s definitely good for wildlife, because it's all about habitat and enhancing habitat, but it's also, you know, it's also a big win for rural Montana for farmers and ranchers and land managers,” Dillon said.

The Senate bill also establishes the Montana Legacy Trust Fund, a concept created by a citizen working group representing hunters, outfitters, and landowners, that would fund habitat restoration projects.

The marijuana spending plan in the House would remove habitat funding and place the majority of marijuana tax revenue into the state’s general fund.

Provided they both get another vote of support, the differences between the bills will need to be reconciled before a final policy could be sent to the governor.

Tags
Montana News Montana LegislaturemarijuanaJeffrey WelbornMontana Legacy Trust FundEnvironment
Ellis Juhlin
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

Call 800-325-1565 or 406-243-6400