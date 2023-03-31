Ronan clinic expansion will bring full primary care and pharmacy services

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes say nearly $2 million in federal funding it recently received will expand services at a newly built medical clinic and pharmacy in Ronan.

The CSKT clinic in Ronan, which will soon offer full primary care and pharmacy services, replaces an old clinic that offered immunization services for children.

The tribes last week received $1.9 million to pay for an expansion from a federal program that gives companies tax credits in exchange for donations that will be invested in low-income communities.

CSKT member services director, Patricia Hibbeler, said the money will allow the clinic to offer drive-through services for the pharmacy and build a physical therapy and community fitness space, which are programs previously cut from the plans.

“We’re excited about this project because it means we get to expand into some of those areas that we had actually taken off of the plan due to cost of construction,” Hibbeler said.

Hibbeler says the construction on that expansion is expected to begin shortly after the main clinic and pharmacy open and will be complete in early 2024.

That main clinic is expected to open in May.