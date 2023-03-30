© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Montana House approves package of bills providing $1.4 billion for public works projects

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published March 30, 2023 at 7:20 AM MDT
Rep. Mike Hopkins of Missoula talks about the state Legislature's plan for infrastructure spending during a press conference on March 29, 2023.
Shaylee Ragar
/
MTPR
Rep. Mike Hopkins of Missoula talks about the state Legislature's plan for infrastructure spending during a press conference on March 29, 2023.

The Montana House of Representatives has endorsed a package of bills directing $1.4 billion in state spending for public works projects.

Five bills outlining spending on improvements to roads, bridges, water systems and state facilities passed initial votes in the House with near unanimous support. Much of the funding comes from the state’s coal severance tax and some from the federal government.

The bills’ sponsor, Republican Rep. Mike Hopkins of Missoula, highlighted the increase in infrastructure spending over last session amid a budget surplus.

“What’s really important is the individual projects that those dollars are going to fund. It’s a drastic improvement in the amount of work that we’re going to be able to get done,” Hopkins said.  

Lawmakers approved an amendment to the package that adds $3.6 million for schools to mitigate lead in drinking fountains. Schools are now required to test for lead, and of those that have tested so far, 74% found high levels of lead in at least one drinking fountain.

The bills will now move on to the state Senate for consideration.

Tags
Montana News Montana LegislatureMike Hopkinsinfrastructure
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee began covering state government and politics for Montana Public Radio in August 2020. Originally from Belgrade, Montana, she graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program and previously worked as a reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and UM’s Legislative News Service. Please share tips, questions and concerns by emailing shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu. 
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

Call 800-325-1565 or 406-243-6400