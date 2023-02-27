© 2023 MTPR
Gov. Gianforte’s proposed child tax credit stalls in committee

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published February 27, 2023 at 6:02 PM MST

The governor’s proposed child tax credit for middle- to low-income Montana families has stalled out in committee.

The tax credit was a key part of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s proposed budget and would have created an annual credit of up to $1,200 dollars per child under 6 for families that make $56,000 or less. The bill first passed the House Taxation Committee with bipartisan support, but was then tabled in the House Appropriations Committee. Some Republican lawmakers said the state should focus on broad based tax relief instead.

Another proposal from Gianforte’s budget targeting low-to-middle income residents would more than double expand the state’s earned income tax credit. It has advanced in Senate Bill 121, which also cuts the state’s top marginal income tax.

Montana News Montana LegislatureGreg Gianfortetaxes
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee began covering state government and politics for Montana Public Radio in August 2020. Originally from Belgrade, Montana, she graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program and previously worked as a reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and UM’s Legislative News Service. Please share tips, questions and concerns by emailing shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu. 
