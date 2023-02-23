Capitol Briefs: $2 million in legal defense funding; Drag show bans

Lawmakers give initial OK for $2 million in funding to defend constitutional challenges to state laws

Austin Amestoy | Montana Public Radio

A budget subcommittee in the Montana Legislature Thursday gave initial approval to Gov. Greg Gianforte’s request for a $2 million fund to defend constitutional challenges to state laws.

Committee members voted unanimously to reduce the governor’s request for new civil attorneys from three to two, but split on party lines to approve the litigation fund, with Republicans voting in favor and Democrats against.

Democratic Rep. Emma Kerr-Carpenter of Billings told MTPR she wasn’t comfortable writing a blank check to defend state laws if the Legislature continues to pass bills Democrats view as unconstitutional. In a statement, a spokesperson for Gov. Gianforte said the governor considers the constitutionality of all bills that reach his desk.

The litigation funding request will join the rest of the state’s budget proposals next in a hearing before the full House Appropriations committee.

Bill to ban minors from attending drag shows advances

Ellis Juhlin | Montana Public Radio

A bill prohibiting minors from attending drag performances on public property or at any location that receives funding from the state, has passed initial approval in the Montana House of Representatives.

Republican Representative Braxton Mitchell from Columbia Falls, sponsored the bill which broadly defines drag performances as anything featuring topless dancers, strippers or male and female impersonators in a way that could excite lustful thoughts.

Republicans say drag performances aren’t appropriate for children.

Democrats argued the bill’s terminology is subjective and associates drag performances with sexualizing children.

All House Democrats, and one Republican, voted against the bill.

The bill has 82 Republican co-sponsors from both the House and Senate.