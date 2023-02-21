© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Gov. Gianforte signs the first 11 bills passed by the Legislature

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published February 21, 2023 at 6:07 PM MST

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed his first batch of bills sent to his desk by the 68th Montana Legislature.

The 11 signed bills include policies to revise mortgage laws, eliminate county fees for youth residential services and eliminate some registration fees for real estate appraisers. Many of the most high-profile bills, including the state budget, are still making their way through the process.

The state Legislature will reach the halfway mark of its 90-day session the first week of March. All policy bills that don’t include an appropriation must be transmitted from one chamber to the other by that mark. Bills that allocate money have a later deadline.

So far, lawmakers have introduced more than 1,243 bills.

Tags
Montana News Greg GianforteMontana Legislature
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee began covering state government and politics for Montana Public Radio in August 2020. Originally from Belgrade, Montana, she graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program and previously worked as a reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and UM’s Legislative News Service. Please share tips, questions and concerns by emailing shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu. 
See stories by Shaylee Ragar