Gov. Gianforte signs the first 11 bills passed by the Legislature

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed his first batch of bills sent to his desk by the 68th Montana Legislature.

The 11 signed bills include policies to revise mortgage laws, eliminate county fees for youth residential services and eliminate some registration fees for real estate appraisers. Many of the most high-profile bills, including the state budget, are still making their way through the process.

The state Legislature will reach the halfway mark of its 90-day session the first week of March. All policy bills that don’t include an appropriation must be transmitted from one chamber to the other by that mark. Bills that allocate money have a later deadline.

So far, lawmakers have introduced more than 1,243 bills.