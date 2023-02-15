© 2023 MTPR
Interactive maps help Montanans find cancer screening and treatment services

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published February 15, 2023 at 7:13 AM MST
A screen capture of the Cancer Treatment Facilities in Montana map captured Feb. 15, 2023.
https://mtcancercoalition.org/resourcemaps/

State health officials are promoting interactive maps to help Montanans find cancer screening and treatment services across the state.

The maps also identify other resources like support groups and retreats for caregivers that help improve life during cancer treatment.

The maps were created in 2020 under the state health department’s Montana Cancer Coalition Program. More updates are expected later this year that will identify occupational therapy providers who can treat cancer patients who have lost use of limbs or have undergone an amputation due to their cancer diagnosis.

